Inside the Just Born Quality Confections "Peeps” factory in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania You might see and maybe even eat a lot of them this weekend. It's here that a family-owned candy factory in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, is churning out "Peeps" for Easter. Just Born Quality Confections cranks out an average of five and a half million Peeps daily. That adds up to a whopping 2 billion Peeps a year. Peeps date back to 1953. They tend to draw a mix of sweet and sour reactions.