Human rights advocate Ethel Kennedy, widow of Robert F. Kennedy, dies at 96 Robert F. Kennedy's widow, Ethel Kennedy, has died. The long-time human rights advocate suffered a stroke last week. She and RFK married in 1950. Ethel Kennedy founded the Robert F. Kennedy Center for Justice and Human Rights. Ethel Kennedy was 96 years old with nine children, 34 grandkids and 24 great-grandkids.