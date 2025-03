Honoring Sgt. James O’Connor in Northeast Philadelphia five years after killed in line of duty Members of the Philadelphia SWAT team gathered on Thursday in Northeast Philadelphia to remember one of their own. The family of Police Sgt. James O'Connor was on-hand to celebrate and remember him, five years after he was killed in the line of duty. He was killed on March 13, 2020, while serving a warrant. In January of this year, two suspects pleaded guilty to charges related to his death.