High school basketball star Shayla Smith hopes to become first WNBA player to wear hijab In the world of high school girls' basketball, 17-year-old Shayla Smith is making a name for herself. The leading point guard for Universal Audenried Charter School​ recently made history by setting a new city record of scoring more than 2,500 career points. CBS News Philadelphia reporter Wakisha Bailey went to North Philadelphia where the young player says her first love was not basketball.