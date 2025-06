Heat wave hits Philadelphia bringing dangerous levels of heat, record high temperatures possible Sunday, the heat reaches dangerous levels with highs in the upper 90s and overnight lows near 80. The feels-like heat index will range from 102 to 105. An extreme heat warning is in effect for the majority of the Greater Philadelphia region, while heat advisories are in effect for parts of South Jersey and Delaware. NEXT Weather Meteorologist Tammie Souza has your latest Sunday morning forecast.