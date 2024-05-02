Group delivers petition to Penn's president asking to break up encampment protest A group of students, faculty and staff delivered a petition to University of Pennsylvania Interim President J. Larry Jameson calling for the protest encampment on campus to be broken up. Protesters have had tents on the university's College Green for over a week now - and on Thursday they were met with a counter-protest group. Meanwhile, Penn juniors gathered nearby for Hey Day, a tradition dating back over a century celebrating the junior class' rise to senior year. Dan Snyder and Josh Sanders report in team coverage.