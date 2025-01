Groundhog Day secrets revealed by Punsxutawney Phil's "inner circle" The world watches with bated breath every February 2 at Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Punxsutawney Phil, the most famous groundhog in the Keystone State, has an "inner circle" who can speak groundhogese and are the most connected to the furry prognosticator. Jim Donovan dons his top hat and learns some Groundhog Day secrets from those in the inner circle.