Ground beef recalled, E.coli contamination suspected Nearly 170,000 pounds of ground beef is being recalled due to possible E. coli contamination. Wolverine Packing Company said the beef was shipped to restaurants across the country. So far, 15 patients have been reported ill in Minnesota. The USDA said the fresh ground beef has a use-by date of Nov. 14. The frozen product is labeled with a production date of Oct. 22.