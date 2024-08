Gov. Phil Murphy picking former Chief of Staff George Helmy as replacement for Sen. Bob Menendez New Jersey is about to get a new U.S. Senator. Sources tell CBS News that Gov. Phil Murphy will name his former Chief of Staff George Helmy to replace Democratic Senator Bob Menendez. Menendez is resigning on Tuesday after he was convicted on federal corruption charges. Helmy would represent New Jersey in the Senate until January 3 of next year when a newly elected senator would take over.