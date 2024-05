Gov. Josh Shapiro tackles gun violence with budget proposal as Philly's homicide rate drops Philadelphia’s homicide rate is falling which is positive news, but state leaders are still looking at ways to address gun violence. There's money for that in Gov. Josh Shapiro's budget proposal. The governor was in West Kensington to promote that proposal on Friday. Dan Snyder talked with two mothers who lost sons to gun violence, to find out if they think this money will work.