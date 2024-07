Gov. Josh Shapiro stumps for Kamala Harris, Howard Eskin makes on-air apology, more news Longtime sports radio host Howard Eskin apologizes on-air after for making an unwanted advance toward an Aramark employee at Citizens Bank Park, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro campaigned for Kamala Harris in Carlisle over the weekend and it'll be a warm and sunny Sunday, but there are several chances for rain this week.