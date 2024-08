Fugees cancel concert tour, including Aug. 21 show in Philadelphia The Fugees canceled their tour just three days before it was set to begin. That included a stop in Philadelphia. Lauryn Hill and the Fugees were set to play The Mann Center on Wednesday, Aug. 21. That show and all other shows on their U.S. tour are canceled. No reason has been revealed, but ticketholders should have received information about receiving refunds.