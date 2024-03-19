Watch CBS News

Free wings for busted brackets at TGIF Fridays

TGIF Fridays is offering a consolation prize for college basketball fans with losing March Madness brackets: six free boneless wings. You do have to buy something to get the freebie and show your busted bracket. The giveaway runs through April 8.
