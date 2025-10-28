Food banks like Philabundance prep for increased need as monthlong government shutdown impacts SNAP The government shutdown reached Day 28 on Tuesday and many federal workers missed their first paycheck. Meanwhile, people who collect SNAP benefits, also known as food stamps, are concerned that those benefits may not be added to their EBT card account in time for November. Wakisha Bailey visits Philabundance, where CEO Loree Jones Brown says the nonprofit is ready with extra food to respond to increased need.