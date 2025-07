First Barbie with type 1 Diabetes unveiled by Mattel to promote inclusion Over 300,000 children and teens are living with type 1 diabetes in the U.S., according to the CDC and now, so is Barbie. Mattel unveiled its first-ever Barbie with type 1 diabetes. The doll wears an insulin patch and is also equipped with a continuous glucose monitor and an insulin pump. The type 1 diabetes Barbie is part of Mattel’s campaign to promote inclusion.