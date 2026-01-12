Watch CBS News

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says he's under investigation by Justice Department

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said he's facing a federal criminal investigation. While Powell said the DOJ probe is tied to testimony he gave last summer over a renovations project for Fed buildings, he said a in a video released Sunday that "the threat of criminal charges is a consequence of the Federal Reserve setting interest rates based on our best assessment of what will serve the public, rather than following the preferences of the president."
