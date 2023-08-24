Watch CBS News

FDA's warning for two eye drop products

Regulators say you should stop using Dr. Berne's MSM Drops 5% Solution and LightEyez MSM Eye Drops – Eye Repair because of potential bacterial or fungal contamination. READ MORE: https://cbsloc.al/45FBLwn
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.