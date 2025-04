FAA conducting drone tests near Cape May Ferry Terminal in New Jersey Heads up, large drones are flying down the shore, but officials say there's nothing to worry about. The FAA is testing its drone detection abilities. They're operating several large drones and more than 100 commercial drones near the Cape May Ferry Terminal. This will occur over the next two weeks. President Trump says the drones that caused a stir last year were authorized to fly by the FAA.