Watch CBS News

Experience solar eclipse: New technology in Texas allows the blind, visually to experience history

We are less than a week away from the solar eclipse and millions of people are getting their special glasses ready so they can watch it safely. But what about the blind or visually impaired? There's a way they can experience it too. New technology in Texas is allowing everyone to experience history. CBS News Correspondent Kennedi Walker reports. READ MORE: https://www.cbsnews.com/philadelphia/tag/eclipse/
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.