Exclusive video obtained by True Crime News sheds light on Philadelphia native PnB Rock's murder It’s been two years since the murder of rap star and Philadelphia native PnB Rock in broad daylight. He was shot and killed while eating lunch at a restaurant in Los Angeles. The host of True Crime News, Ana Garcia, joined CBS News Philadelphia to discuss the exclusive video that is shedding light on what really happened that day. You can watch the full episode at 9 p.m. on Philly57.