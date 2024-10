Employee stabs man during a fight over fast food at a Popeyes in North Philadelphia, police say A man is in the hospital after he's stabbed during a fight over fast food in North Philadelphia. According to police, the man became irate Tuesday night and began assaulting employees inside a Popeyes at Broad and Champlost. That's when police said one employee stabbed the man several times in self-defense. Police were able to follow a blood trail and make an arrest about half a block away.