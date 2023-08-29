Watch CBS News

Eagles Cut Down Day for 53-man roster

It's cut down day for the Eagles. The roster had to be shaved to 53 by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Alicia Roberts reports the latest after Howie Roseman and Nick Sirianni addressed the media. READ MORE: https://cbsloc.al/45LUmqy
