Driver in critical condition after overturned truck in New Castle, Delaware The driver of this dump truck is in critical conditon after it overturned on Friday in New Castle, Delaware. This is heading north on the Dupont Parkway right at the East Basin on-ramp. From Chopper 3, you can see the truck spilled its load of dirt. The ramp remains closed. Delaware State Police say they expect the clean-up to take several hours.