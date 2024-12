Drawing tonight for $1.22 billion Mega Millions jackpot. Do you feel lucky? The prize for the Mega Millions drawing Friday stands at over $1.2 billion. So the question is do you feel lucky? Lottery fever is sweeping the nation and people in our area are heading out for their chance to become America’s newest billionaire. Tonight’s jackpot is the fifth-largest prize in the game’s history. Dan Snyder talked with people looking to get rich quickly in Wissahickon.