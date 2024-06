Dizengoff Executive Chef Beau Friedman bringing his talents to annual Great Chefs Event The annual Great Chefs Event in Philadelphia brings together talented culinary figures from Philadelphia and around the country to create a foodie's dream, and it's all benefiting the Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation. Janelle Burrell chats with Beau Friedman of Dizengoff, who will be joined by Chef Michael Solomonov at the event Saturday, June 8, 2024 at the Philadelphia Navy Yard.