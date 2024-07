Denis O'Brien named interim president at Drexel University Drexel University students are waking up Wednesday with a new leader. The board of trustees on Tuesday appointed Denis O'Brien as Drexel's interim president. O'Brien has his MBA from Drexel and has served on the board for 20 years. He's taking over for John Fry who is leaving Drexel to become Temple University's new president. O'Brien plans to stay on the job until a new president is named.