Delaware County DA Jack Stollsteimer running for Pennsylvania attorney general Jack Stollsteimer, the top prosecutor in Pennsylvania's heavily populated Delaware County, announced Monday that he's running for state attorney general. He joins a crowded field of Democrats, which includes state Rep. Jared Solomon, former state Auditor General Eugene DePasquale, former federal prosecutor Joe Kahn and Keir Bradford-Grey, the former head of Philadelphia's and Montgomery County's public defense lawyers. https://www.cbsnews.com/philadelphia/news/jack-stollsteimer-delaware-county-da-pennsylvania-attorney-general/