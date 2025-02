Crews continue to battle junkyard fire at EMR Metal Recycling in Camden Thick black smoke that could be seen for miles billows from a Camden junkyard. Fire crews continue to battle the massive fire that started hours ago. It's still burning at EMR Metal Recycling. Nearly 20 fire companies have been working to put this thing out for more than five hours now. They have made progress but are still facing some difficulties. Siafa Lewis reports.