Crews battle brush fire in Evesham Township, New Jersey Chopper 3 was in Evesham Township Wednesday evening while fire crews worked to contain a brush fire as the Tri-State deals with a record-dry streak. The New Jersey Forest Fire Service said 15 buildings are threatened by the flames. There are no evacuations at this point and all roads are still open. Crews are process of setting up a fireline and burning off fuel to keep the fire from spreading.