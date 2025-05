Consultant says security report into arson at Gov. Shapiro's home won't be made public A consultant paid to review security in the wake of the arson attack on the governor's official residence in Harrisburg has completed a report. But the findings will not be made public. Prosecutors said Cody Balmer was able to elude state police security as he climbed a fence, got inside, and lit fires. State police said they have already implemented some of the consultant's recommendations.