Cherelle Parker to be sworn in as Philadelphia's 100th mayor on Jan. 2 Cherelle Parker, the first woman and first Black woman to lead the city, will be sworn in as Philadelphia's 100th mayor on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. Parker, a democrat, replaces Jim Kenney, who served as Philadelphia's mayor for the last eight years. https://www.cbsnews.com/philadelphia/news/cherelle-parker-blueprint-safer-philadelphia-press-conference/