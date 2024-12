Celebrate your holiday the Delco way at Linvilla Orchards in Media Linvilla Orchards invites you to join them this holiday season in Christmasland. At this epicenter of holiday cheer, all things winter fun can be done! Many families have the tradition of selecting a fresh Christmas tree from the farm as part of Linvilla's cut-your-own program. Christmasland also offers a brand-new Glice Skating Rink and a holiday Christmas market.