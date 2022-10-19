Advertise With Us

CBS3's own Jan Carabeo gave birth to her daughter, Sylvie, on Oct. 12. Congratulations!

CBS3 welcomes newest member of Eyewitness News family CBS3's own Jan Carabeo gave birth to her daughter, Sylvie, on Oct. 12. Congratulations!

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On