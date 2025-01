Cargo ship re-floated in Delaware River near Ben Franklin Bridge after getting stuck The cargo ship that got stuck in the Delaware River near the Ben Franklin Bridge earlier this week was finally on the move once again. The Coast Guard said around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, the ship was successfully refloated during the incoming tide and moored at a nearby marine terminal. The ship ran aground Wednesday night carrying 45,000 tons of salt. There is still no word yet on what caused this.