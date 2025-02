Car falls in sinkhole that opens in Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood A big sinkhole opens up in Port Richmond, swallowing one car and nearly swallowing another. Chopper 3 is live over the 2700 block of Birch Street Tuesday afternoon. Officials shut off a six-inch water main in that area meaning about 30 properties are without water as crews assess the damage and begin repairs. Right now, Birch Street is closed between Salmon and Edgemont streets.