Cancer treatment undergoing clinical trials is named after late pediatric cancer patient Anna Olivia Healey's father once handed a doctor a check for $25,000 and asked her if she could "do something" about neuroblastoma, the brain cancer that would eventually lead to Anna's passing just two months of shy of her 10th birthday. Years later, Dr. Linda Malkas worked on research and development of AOH1996, a cancer drug undergoing clinical trials which is named after Anna's initials. Jim Donovan reports.