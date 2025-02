Buy some Eagles merch or see the Lombardi Trophy at the Super Bowl Experience in New Orleans The NFL has taken over New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX, and that takeover includes the "Super Bowl Experience" — a sort of indoor amusement park for fans and aspiring fans. The Lombardi Trophy will also be on display and available for pictures at certain times. Marcella Baietto tours all around the space at NOLA's Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.