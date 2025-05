Baseball fields being renamed in honor of the Gaudreau brothers in Oldmans Township, New Jersey There's a new tribute to Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau in South Jersey. The baseball fields at Salem County Recreational Park in Oldmans Township will be renamed the Gaudreau Fields on Saturday in honor of the brothers. They were hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver while riding their bikes last summer. The brothers grew up in Salem County and played on the fields when they were younger.