Barefoot Country Music Festival staying in Wildwood, New Jersey The Barefoot Country Music Fest is staying in Wildwood at least for the next five years. The city says it will host the festival through at least 2030. It debuted back in 2020. This year's festival runs June 19-22 with headliners like Jason Aldean, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Rascal Flatts, Jordan Davis and more.