Bam Margera heading to rehab after being released from jail Former reality star Bam Margera was released from a Chester County jail on Wednesday after violating his probation earlier this month. As part of his release, Margera will spend at least 28 days at a rehabilitation facility. Margera, a Chester County native, was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police on Sept. 16. Police said he was driving under the influence in Fulton County.