Authorities investigating what caused deadly rowhome explosion in Nicetown | Digital Brief Authorities are still investigating what caused a deadly explosion that led three row homes to partially collapse in Philadelphia's Nicetown neighborhood Sunday morning. Investigators also said two firefighters were killed and a third wounded Sunday when they were shot as they responded to a wildfire on an Idaho mountain that was set to lure them into an ambush. Siafa Lewis has the latest morning headlines with weather from Kate Bilo.