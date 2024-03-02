Watch CBS News

Atlantic City Boat Show 2024 last day is Sunday

You have one more chance to make it to this year's Atlantic City Boat Show. The event is at the city's convention center and features hundreds of boats and marine products. Twiggy the waterskiing squirrel will be showing off her moves!
