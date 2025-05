Army Reserve members help stop carjacking, assault of a woman in Waterford Township, New Jersey Two men from the Army Reserves in New Jersey are being hailed as heroes for helping a woman who was being carjacked in Waterford Township. It all happened Thursday morning on Jackson Road near Waverly The two men were driving in that area when they saw a 59-year-old woman being assaulted. According to police, the assault started when the woman stopped to help a man who had crashed his car.