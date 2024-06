Arianna celebrates 1 year cancer-free, now raising money for Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation Arianna was 24 months old and fighting neuroblastoma, a form of cancer when her adoptive parents, Dave and Lea, first heard about her. Today, Ari is one year cancer-free. Janelle Burrell shares the family's story and how they're now raising money for the Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation.