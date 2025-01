Arctic air invades Philadelphia area on Monday followed by sub-zero wind chills This week will be dry in the Philadelphia area, however, the snow that's already on the ground will be sticking around. Expect plenty of sunshine to start the day, with temperatures in the teens. Wind chills will be in the teens and single digits all day long — and with the temperatures holding steady in the low 20s at best — we're likely to see the feels-like temperatures colder in the afternoon vs. the morning.