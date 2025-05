Archbishop of Philadelphia broke the news of Pope Leo XIV's election to a plane full of people Most Rev. Nelson Pérez, the Archbishop of Philadelphia, says he was on a plane headed back from Rome when he learned of the election of Pope Leo XIV, formerly Cardinal Robert Prevost. Pérez says a flight attendant asked him to get up and tell everyone on the aircraft the news. And as far as another papal visit to Philadelphia, Pérez had this to say: "we'll see, he's just getting started."