Apple Family Sharing users could be eligible for part of $25 million settlement In a complaint against Apple, lawyers allege millions of Family Sharing customers were misled into buying subscriptions through third-party apps "that they would not otherwise have purchased." If eligible, users can expect to receive "up to $30" from the lawsuit. https://www.cbsnews.com/philadelphia/news/peters-vs-apple-settlement-how-to-file-claim-lawsuit/