Ameen Hurst sentenced to over 100 years for four murders and prison escape A Philadelphia man will spend decades behind bars for killing four people and escaping from jail. A judge sentenced 20-year-old Ameen Hurst 55 to 110 years in prison for the murders in 2020 and 2021. Hurst was also caught on surveillance video breaking out of the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center with another inmate last year.