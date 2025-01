Alex’s Lemonade Stand 19th annual Lemon Ball in Springfield, Delaware County The Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation hosted its 19th annual Lemon Ball on Saturday. The event recognizes childhood cancer heroes and their families. Guests filled the Springfield Country Club dressed in their very best yellow outfits. Our Janelle Burrell and Kate Bilo emceed tonight's event. CBS Philadelphia is a proud sponsor of the Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation.