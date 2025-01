Actors Rachel Bay Jones and Will Sasso talk about hit series “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage�� It's a new episode of the hit Thursday night comedy series, “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.” The sequel to "Young Sheldon" follows Georgie and Mandy, raising their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood. Our Jim Donovan caught up with actors Rachel Bay Jones and Will Sasso who star as Mandy's parents on the show.